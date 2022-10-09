Search

09 Oct 2022

Nenagh's Ormond Historical Society to host talk on foundation of An Garda Síochána

09 Oct 2022 12:00 PM

After a long absence Ormond Historical Society is delighted to announce the resumption of its winter lecture series.

On Monday next, October 10, the 2022/23 season of talks will commence with a talk by Sgt John Reynolds, PhD, titled Garda na Pobail.

The talk will examine how the fledgling Irish State embarked on the formation of a police force to serve its citizens and to replace the Royal Irish Constabulary, seen as the eyes and ears of the British administration in Ireland.

From tentative beginnings at a meeting in the Gresham Hotel in early 1922, through the turbulent months of its early existence, the talk will examine how An Garda Síochána came into being just as the country erupted in civil war.

Sgt John Reynolds holds a Doctorate in History from University of Limerick. He is author of two books on the revolutionary period in Tipperary: Forty-Six Men Dead and The Templemore Miracles. He is also a contributor to the recently published The Guardians - 100 Years of An Garda Síochána 1922-2022.

The venue is once again the Abbey Court Hotel and the talk will commence at 8pm. Non-members are welcome to attend. Admission €10, (which can be offset against membership of the society).

