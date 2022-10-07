PREVIEWS: Camogie down to semi-finals this weekend

The County Camogie Grounds the Ragg is the venue for the FBD Insurance Senior semi-finals this Saturday with Drom-Inch taking on Eire Og Annacarty at 1pm followed by the meeting of Cashel King Cormacs and Clonoulty Rossmore at 2.45pm.

Drom and Annacarty met just over three weeks ago in the final group game which Drom-Inch won on a scoreline of 2-12 to 1-07.

Drom haven’t played since having qualified for the semi-finals however Eire Og Annacarty had an impressive win against Burgess Duharra in the county quarter final.

They are a side that look to be coming right at the right time having performed poorly in their opening group defeat to Clonoulty Rossmore and drew with Nenagh Eire Og.

They were signs of improvement against Drom-Inch but it was the quarter final display and result that will give their supporters a renewed confidence heading into play against a talented Drom-Inch side who are aiming to win their fourth county final in a row.

Drom have key players throughout the team but in Mairead Eviston and Aoife McGrath they have two of the best defenders and leaders in the county.

This year younger players Caroline Shanahan and Katie O’Dwyer have broken into the starting team and are playing very well while manager Pat Ryan will also have the experience of Joanne Ryan and Michelle Woodlock to call on.

Against Burgess Duharra the Annacarty defence stood out for their toughness and tight marking while up front Eibhlis McDonald and Jean Kelly really impressed.

It's always a close battle between these two sides with a replay and extra time needed in the league final before Drom-Inch eventually sealed the win. Another close physical battle is expected this Saturday.

The second semi-final will see Clonoulty Rossmore take on Cashel King Cormacs. Clonoulty after a slow start in their quarter final against Thurles Sarsfields where they trailed 1-04 to no score put in an excellent second half display to prove that they are real championship contenders this year.

Cashel are a young side that have come up through the ranks and have been knocking on the door at senior level now for a number of years having also reached last year’s semi-final.

This year they welcomed back the return of multi All-Ireland winner Philly Fogarty who has added real leadership and experience to the forward line.

Her former Tipperary teammate Una O’Dwyer also made a surprise introduction in their final group game having also come back playing with the juniors this year.

It will be interesting to see if she’s used on Saturday. Irish Hockey star Caoimhe Perdue is currently on a break from international duty allowing her to link up with her club mates and her speed has already caused quite a few headaches for opposition defenders.

Elsewhere Lillie Fahie and Sorcha Ryan have been excellent in defence while Karin Blair and Anna Fahie are key contributors on the scoreboard. Another fascinating semi-final in store.