PROPERTY: Reasonably priced and fabulous Nenagh family home on sale for cut price

This property finished to exceptionally high standards throughout and is ready for immediate occupation without any outlay whatsoever.
This is undoubtedly one of the finest family homes to come on the market in this location in recent times and the Agents confidently recommend inspection.
To see the beauty of this modern, yet rustic family home, click the >arrow> or 'Next' buttons.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.