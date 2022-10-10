Search

10 Oct 2022

LATEST: Tipperary County Council vote on response to Irish Water concerns

LATEST: Tipperary County Council vote on response to Irish Water concerns

LATEST: Tipperary County Council vote on response to Irish Water concerns

Reporter:

Reporter

10 Oct 2022 7:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Councillors at today's sitting of Tipperary County Council have voted to ask Irish Water to ‘accelerate’ investment in Tipperary.

Fine Gael councillor Marie Murphy proposed the amendment in response to a motion put forward by Sinn  Féin's David Dunne and Tony Black.

The original motion asked councillors to vote no confidence in Irish Water, ask the Government to wind down the organisation and return control of water services to local authorities.

Cllr Dunne said that a vote of no confidence was the only way to hold Irish Water accountable in a public manner.

He said numerous unsuccessful attempts had been made to organise face-to-face meetings with Irish Water.

Cllr Dunne criticised the money spent on the rebrand of Irish Water and said the water system was “falling apart in front of our eyes”.

Tipperary man jailed for raping his sister after he wrote to gardaí to confess his crimes

He said the vote was one of confidence in Tipperary County Council, and it was time for Irish Water to “put up or shut up”.

“Water is essential for life, and the way it’s being treated is shocking,” said Cllr Dunne.

Cllr Black added that answers have been sought from Irish Water for years to no avail.

However, Cllr Murphy disagreed, saying water issues date further back than Irish Water and that it was ‘disingenuous’ to suggest otherwise.

She said she understands the frustration councillors feel but that the issues are caused by a lack of funding for water services by successive governments.

Her amendment recognised the challenges faced by Irish Water in delivering services in Tipperary.

It calls on Irish Water to ‘accelerate’ investment in Tipperary to ‘safeguard’ the environment and to facilitate the objectives of the county development plan.

The motion and subsequent amendment led to an almost hour-long heated discussion between councillors and officials from Tipperary County Council management.

Chief Executive Joe MacGrath asked councillors to consider what a vote of no confidence might mean for the working relationship between themselves and Irish Water going forward.

The amendment was passed 27 to 12.

As the amendment was passed, the original motion was superseded. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media