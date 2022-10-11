Search

11 Oct 2022

JOBS: Nine companies hiring staff in Tipperary this week

11 Oct 2022 7:15 PM

Whether you are in north or south Tipperary, if you are looking for work, you are bound to find something here.

1. Cleary's Motors-Thurles

Cleary's Motors in Thurles are looking for a Service Technician. Two years' experience and full, clean drivers licence is required. 

The full job description is available here

2.Master Chefs-Thurles

Master Chefs in Thurles is hiring a Cook / Restaurant Supervisor for shifts Monday to Friday. Supervisory experience is essential.

The full job description is available here.

3.Lidl-Nenagh

Lidl in Nenagh is recruiting a Deputy Store Manager. Salary is €42,000 - €50,000 per annum.

The role requires a full driver's licence and two years of management experience.

The full job description is available here.

4. Pat Moore Dairy Ltd- Carrick-On-Suir

Pat Moore Dairy Ltd is looking for a Fitter/Engineering in Carrick-on-Suir. The closing date is October 22.

The full job description is available here.

5. Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers- Gortavalla

Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers are taking on a Trainee Cheesemaker in Gortavalla.

Candidates must have a minimum of one year of experience in the food industry.

The full job description is available here.

6. Tesco- Gortavalla

Tesco - Clonmel Extra in Gortavalla is hiring a Line Manager.

The full job description is available here.

7. Scs Pro Cleaning Ltd Ta Spooners Cleaning Services- Nenagh

Scs Pro Cleaning Ltd Ta Spooners Cleaning Services are looking for a Cleaning Operative in Nenagh.

The contract is for 5.5 hours a week, and the salary is €11.55 per hour.

The job description is available here.

8. James M Farrell Farms Ltd- Cashel

James M Farrell Farms Ltd is recruiting a Dairy Assistant in Cashel for 39 hours a week.

The salary is €30,000 per year.

The full job description is available here.

9. Thurles Leisure Centre- Thurles

Thurles Leisure Centre is looking for a Team Leader. The position is for 39 hrs worked over five days - including morning, evening, and weekend work.

The salary is €30,420 - €34,476 per annum.

The full job description is available here.

