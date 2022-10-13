Nenagh gardaí investigating an alleged early evening assault on female in town
The gardaí in Nenagh are investigating a reported assault on a female at Friars Court, Nenagh, last Saturday.
The gardaí at Nenagh Garda station said that an incident occurred at around 5.40pm.
Gardaí are using CCTV camera footage as part of their investigation.
