14 Oct 2022

Nenagh judge orders defendants to pay €10,000 each to Little Blue Heroes Garda charity

14 Oct 2022 10:45 AM

Two men who threatened to kill or cause serious harm to off-duty gardaí had each handed in €10,000 for the Garda charity Little Blue Heroes, Nenagh District Court was told.

Declan J Crowe of 16a Ocean View, Ballyheigue, county Kerry, and Alan O'Sullivan of Ballymacquinn, Ardfert, Tralee, county Kerry, had pleaded at an earlier court to the offence at Gortnagowna, Roscrea, on August 11, 2019.

The earlier court heard that they were willing to make a contribution to charity and Judge Elizabeth MacGrath agreed that they each pay €10,000 to a charity nominated by the gardaí involved in the incident.

The gardaí nominated Little Blue Heroes, a not-for-profit charity set up by An Garda Síochána which helps families who have children undergoing long-term medical treatment.

