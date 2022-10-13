Nenagh and Clonmel have the highest house prices in Tipperary, according to new CSO figures
Nenagh and Clonmel had the highest house prices in August.
That is according to the Central Statistic's Office's Residential Property Price Index for August 2022 released today.
The figures show the median house price in Nenagh stood at €216,000 and €200,000 in Clonmel.
The lowest median house price in the county was in Tipperary Town at €146,000.
The median house price for Tipperary was €188,000.
Data sourced from the Residential Property Price Index for August 2022, CSO.
