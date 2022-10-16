Tourism boost as Shannon Airport adds Chicago to its list of summer destinations

In a major boost for Shannon Airport, United Airlines has announced it will operate a new daily nonstop seasonal service from Chicago to Shannon next summer.

The new service will commence on May 26, departing Shannon daily at 09:30am for Chicago O’Hare International Airport, a major US hub.

United previously operated a Shannon/Chicago service from 2013 to 2017. At that time, the airline operated five-times weekly, the 2023 service will see it expand to a seven-day-a-week service, bringing a welcome uplift for the regional economy.

It is envisaged that this new route has the capacity to generate an additional 30,000 passengers through Shannon Airport next year, supporting the Mid-West and West West of Ireland economy in terms of business connections and an increase in tourism numbers.

Welcoming the news, Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Airport Group, said the announcement was fantastic news for their customers and for staff at Shannon Airport Group.

"Chicago is a really important U.S. gateway and is a positive addition to the daily services we already offer from Shannon to New York, Boston and Newark/New Jersey," she said.

Martina Coogan, United country sales manager Ireland said: “As the only US airline to offer direct flights from Shannon, we are excited to announce this further expansion of our route network from Ireland to the US.”

“We expect another busy summer for international travel in 2023 and are proud to build on our industry-leading global network to offer our customers in the west of Ireland even greater travel choice and the possibility to connect via our U.S. hubs to other destinations across the Americas,” said Ms Coogan.

This new daily Chicago service will be an addition to the daily service to Newark/New Jersey that United operate at Shannon and which is set to return on April 8, 2023.

The launch has been welcomed by Independent Clare TD Michael McNamara who described the announcement as a "huge win" for tourism and business".

Deputy McNamara said the service will benefit the business sector with direct flights to one of the biggest airport hubs in the United States.