Search

16 Oct 2022

Newport councillor supports demands for equal pay for community and voluntary sector

Newport councillor supports demands for equal pay for community and voluntary sector

Cllr Fiona Bonfield supports demands for equal pay for community and voluntary sector

Reporter:

Reporter

16 Oct 2022 4:30 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

It’s time that workers in the community and voluntary sector in Tipperary get equal pay for an equal day’s work, according to Cllr Fiona Bonfield.

Cllr Bonfield said Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil had “shirked their responsibilities” to care workers in Tipperary for too long, outlining the many vital services that these workers provide to people in Tipperary

“Thousands of workers across Section 39 bodies provide vital services in communities across Ireland and in Tipperary, and deserve the same respect and pay restoration as other publicly funded bodies have implemented,” she said.

The Labour Party councillor said that the Government had failed care workers, the workers who keep communities like many day care centres going, for too long.

Labour is demanding that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil put the pay and conditions of these care workers in Section 39 organisations on the same footing as HSE workers.

Cllr Bonfield pointed out that, unlike trade union members in the public or private sector, care workers in Tipperary had no way to negotiate a pay increase, yet their work was comparable to workers directly employed by the State who, if proposed increases in public sector pay were accepted by union members, will shortly be earning nearly 10% more than they do

“It’s simply not fair,” said the Newport councillor.

Cllr Bonfield said that change can only come by the Government agreeing to increase funding to their organisations which was what Labour is demanding.

“We need the Government to do as it did prior to 2008 which was to provide increases in funding to most Section 39 care and community organisations at a level which allowed them to then pay the wage increases agreed as part of national public service pay agreements” she said.

Cllr Bonfield pointed out that there were high rates of annual turnover of Section 39 workers.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media