IN PICTURES: Tipperary minor hurlers honoured with civic reception last weekend

Tipperary’s minor hurlers were fêted by Tipperary County Council with a Civic Reception to recognise their All-Ireland title won in the most dramatic of fashions against Offaly back in the summer.
The event at The Dome, Semple Stadium was a wonderful celebration, hosted by Cathaoirleach of the local authority, Cllr Roger Kennedy, and featuring many contributions from guests who all lauded the efforts of the young men and the management team in bringing the Irish Press Cup back to Tipperary.
