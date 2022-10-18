Borrisokane farmer is nominated for community award that honours volunteerism

At the launch of the Paddy Fitzgerald Awards, IFA national treasurer and chair of the awards Martin Stapleton; IFA president Tim Cullinan and chairman of FBD Trust Michael Berkeryy
Two Tipperary farmers have been nominated for a prestigious farm community award.
Padraig Moran from Coorevan, Borrisokane, and Victor Quinlan, Baptistgrange, Lisronagh, Clonmel, are both shortlisted for the Paddy Fitzgerald Memorial Awards.
Mr Fitzgerald from county Limerick was a dairy and livestock farmer who for 40 years worked tirelessly for farmers and his community, within Limerick and all across Munster.
Paddy was Munster vice-president of IFA, a founder member of FBD, vice-chairman of Cork Marts and a board member of Golden Vale Marts.
The purpose of these biennial awards is to recognise the achievements of IFA members who are similarly committed to their fellow farmers and to their communities.
Launching the awards, IFA president and Toomevara farmer Tim Cullinan said that awards represented the "spirit of volunteerism and the selfless dedication of people to the betterment of their communities".
The awards night will take place in Adare on Sunday, October 30, with guest speaker EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness.
