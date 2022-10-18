UPDATE: Localised flooding a possibility as Met Éireann updates Tipperary weather warning

UPDATE: Localised flooding is expected as Met Éireann updates Tipperary weather warning
Met Éireann has amended the yellow status weather warning for Tipperary to begin tonight, Tuesday, October 18.
From 10pm this evening, Met Éireann expects heavy rainfall, which may cause localised flooding.
The warning is in place until 10pm on Wednesday.
⚠️Status Yellow rainfall warning issued⚠️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 18, 2022
Heavy rain️ on Tuesday night and Wednesday
Affected Regions: Carlow, Kilkenny and Tipperary
Expected Onset: Tuesday 18/10 10pm
Expires: Wednesday 19/10 10pm
Please see⬇️https://t.co/Xg3aMJm6kqhttps://t.co/l8JdKfxxiH pic.twitter.com/BqXJ9lm4eX
