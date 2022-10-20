Borris-Ileigh and Shannon Rovers into final after intermediate semi-final weekend

FBD Insurance Intermediate Camogie Championship Semi Finals

Shannon Rovers 0-10

Newport Ballinahinch 1-6

Shannon Rovers booked their place in this year’s FBD Insurance Intermediate Final by the tightest of margins with a one point victory over Newport Ballinahinch in the County Camogie Grounds The Ragg on Saturday.

Despite being a low scoring game there was plenty of drama and excitement to keep the crowd entertained. It was 26 minutes before Newport, playing against the wind registered their first score a pointed free from Amy Quigley which made it three points to one in favour of Vincent McKenna’s side.

Shannon Rovers could have been further ahead but for a missed penalty that was fired wide by Aoife McLoughney.

Immediately from the puckout though Celine Guinan won possession and delivered a pass to Laura Leenane who pointed to make it three points to no score.

Against the wind Newport Ballinahinch who had to line out without their injured captain Saoirse McGrath elected to play Ciara Floyd back as an extra defender.

Keeley Lenihan and Emma Flanagan also played quite deep in the opening half fighting tooth and nail for every ball.

This left Grace O’Toole inside with a lot of space. Grace continued to be isolated inside in the second half and in the 46th minute she capitalised on this space winning possession taking on her marker and firing home the only goal of the game to give Newport the lead 1-5 to 0-6.

Shannon Rovers responded excellently with the next two points of the game, the second an Aoife Mcloughney free in the 53rd minute to tie the game at 1-5 to 0-8.

Both sides exchanged points before Shannon Rovers took the lead three minutes later. The game looked to be heading for extra time when a chance fell to Emma Flanagan but her shot from distance went inches wide. There was still time for more drama with a late free awarded to Newport Ballinahinch.

Aoife Shinners was called to come up from her goal but heartbreakingly for Newport she wasn’t able to raise a much needed white flag and at the final whistle it was relief and delight all around for Shannon Rovers.

For Shannon Rovers Niamh Franks and Francis Bulger were very good in the half backline while up front Aoife McLoughney got through a huge amount of ball when operating out the field for the second half.

Her scores from frees were also crucial to the win. Celine Guinan was impressive especially in the first half while also scoring an important point in the second half. For Newport Ballinahinch there was some heroic defending with Aoife Mellerick, Aisling Mulryan and Aine Fine excellent throughout the hour.

Grace O’Toole was always a danger in attack and took her goal very well while the workrate and intensity of Emma Flanagan and Keeley Lenihan was fantastic.

Shannon Rovers will now take on Borris-Ileigh on Saturday week in this year’s decider.

Shannon Rovers: Aine Slattery, Stephaine O’Sullivan, Sarah Leenane, Aine Leenane, Emer Fogarty, Niamh Franks, Fancis Bulger, Jenny O’Meara, Gillian McKenna, Aine Cleary, Sabrina Cahalan, Emma Darcy (0-1), Celine Guinan (0-1), Laura Leenane (0-1), Aoife McLoughney (0-7, 0-6 frees, 0-1 45m).

Subs: Anna Harding for Jenny O’Meara.

Newport Ballinahinch: Aoife Shinners, Chloe Quigley, Aoife Mellerick, Eimear Carey, Aisling Mulryan, Caroline Mullaney, Aine Finn, Caoimhe McGrath, Ruth Allan, Amy Quigley (0-4 frees), Grace O’Toole (1-0), Keeley Lenihan (0-2), Ciara Floyd, Emma Flanagan, Clara Collins.

Subs: Sinead O’Riordan for Clara Collins.

Borris-Ileigh 2-17

Kilruane MacDonaghs 4-8 AET

The large crowd in attendance for the second of the FBD Insurance Intermediate semi-finals got full value for the money as both sides served up a thrilling encounter that will live long in the memory to those who were lucky enough to witness it.

The game was played at a ferocious intensity and went right down to the wire with two lots of extra time needed to finally separate the sides.

It was a second year in succession of semi-final heartbreak for Kilruane as amazingly they were beaten in last year’s semi-final also in extra time. Borris had the first score of the game – a pointed free from the ever reliable Aedin Hogan. Minutes later Kilruane fired home the first of their four goals when Lianne O'Kelly, who started very brightly goaled.

Minutes later she was fouled and Laura Shinners tapped over the subsequent free to put Kilruane three points ahead. Aedin Hogan responded with a free for Borris-Ileigh before Laura Shinners goaled on the 15th minute to put Kilruane MacDonaghs 2-1 to 0-2 up.

Dani Ryan responded with a point before another goal from Laura Shinners who was having the upper hand of her great duel with Julieanne Bourke extended Kilruane’s lead and Borris looked to be in trouble.

A super score before half time from way out near the sideline from Aoife Fitzgerald added to Borris-Ileigh’s tally but they still found themselves trailing by seven points at the break 3-4 to 0-6. Dani Ryan set the tempo for the second half with another lively point from play.

The Kilruane attack was ruthless and Amy Quinlisk buried their 4th goal in the 34th minute to put nine points between the sides.

Never once did the Borris-Ileigh heads drop though and 2 goals in the space of four minutes from Emma Maher and Noirin Stapleton made it 4-4 to 2-7 to Kilruane MacDonaghs as a classic continued to unfold.

By the 52nd minute thanks to another Aedin Hogan free the sides were level. By now Julieanne Bourke had stormed into the game.

While Laura had caused her all sorts of problems at the edge of the square out in the half backline Julieanne was beginning to exert her dominance. At the opposite end Lisa Cahill was one of many impressive performers on a very good Kilruane side.

Kilruane regained the lead in the 53rd minute with a Laura Shinners point. Substitute Ava Bevans immediately showed her worth when she laid off a pass to Noirin Stapleton who linked up with her captain Aedin Hogan who pointed one of the scores of the game to the delight of the large Borris-Ileigh support.

A point each in each half of extra time meant further extra time was needed to try and find a winner. Borris-Ileigh went one point up when Aedin pointed a 45. In the second half of extra time Aoife Fitzgerald came up trumps for the maroon and white with another point. Aedin then registered her 12th point to put Borris three points up and secure the win for her side who now go into a final to face Shannon Rovers.

Borris-Ileigh: Kellie Healy,Emma Galvin, Julieanne Bourke, Niamh McGrath, Emma Kelly, Avril Ryan, Jane Delaney, Teresa Ryan, Katie Fitzgerald, Aoife Fitzgerald (0-3), Aedin Hogan (0-12, 0-8 frees, 0-1 45) Emma Maher (1-0),Noirin Stapleton (1-0), Dani Ryan (0-2), Aoife Ryan.

Subs: Ava Bevans for Aoife Ryan.

Kilruane MacDonaghs: Georgie Finn, Tara Lillis, Mary Walsh, Anna Mulcahy, Emma Williams, Lisa Cahill, Emma Carey, Shauna Heffernan, Bonnie Conroy, Lianne O’Kelly (1-0), Amy Quinlisk (1-1, 0-1 free), Sophie Whelan (0-1), Ali O’Kelly (0-1), Laura Shinners (2-2, 0-1 free), Marie Ryan (0-1).

Subs: Leanne Gould for Emma Williams.