Eyes down: Nenagh Éire Óg GAA club seeks volunteers to help with its community Bingo

Lotto:This week's lotto Jackpot was €4,100. Our new lotto boxes are now located in the following businesses in the town - The Hi-B, JKC, Centra, Rocky’s, Cleary’s Daybreak and Andy’s. You can buy your lotto tickets here each week and they will be included in the next lotto draw. You can also continue to play our lotto online or contact any Committee member.

Tipperary Draw: Congrats to Mike Hogan who won €300 in last Friday night’s Tipperary Draw. The next draw takes place on Friday, November 4.

Weekly Bingo: The club is planning to run Community Bingo in the Éire Óg complex during the winter. This will take place on Sunday nights and we are looking for volunteers; if you are interested in getting involved one Sunday night per month, contact Matt Lillis 087-6813605 or Anne Kennedy 087-1336024. This should be a great social event for our community through the winter.

Under 7: Under 7 boys closed their season in great style with a fun morning last Saturday, the highlight of the morning was the boys beating the coaches in a game of tug-of-war!

Each boy has improved greatly throughout the year. A special mention and good luck to the boys going up to the U9s next year.

Finally, thanks to Alan Kelly and all the coaches who made the year run so smoothly and to the parents/guardians who gave up their Saturday mornings and Wednesday evenings to bring the boys training or to matches. We hope to see all the boys and more coming back next year.

Under 9: On Saturday morning our U9 hurlers travelled to Monaleen for some really competitive games. Conditions were tough but the boys adjusted admirably with some fantastic performances all round. Great improvements from all of the boys since the start of the year which is great to see.

A huge thanks to Monaleen for hosting what were our last games of the year. Next weekend the boys have their final meet-up of the year with lots of fun and games planned at Adventure World in Nenagh College in recognition of their fantastic efforts all year on the hurling and football field. Well done boys and keep up the practice at home!

Under 11: For the next few weeks hurling training will be on Friday evenings only at 6pm as we wind down the season. New players born in 2011 and 2012 welcome to come along and give it a try. Contact 0874086439 for more details.

Under 13: Under 13 boys will be entering the upcoming Michael Hogan tournament, any boy from this group who is interested in playing drop a text into the U13 WhatsApp group.