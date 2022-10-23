Tipperary motorists should expect delays in these areas from Monday

Tipperary County Council has announced temporary traffic management measures on the following roads starting Monday, October 24.

N24 Clonmel Inner Relief Road

A VRS barrier installation will necessitate temporary traffic management on the N24 Clonmel Inner Relief Road between Cashel and Cahir road roundabouts.

The work will take place between October 24 and December 22 between 8am and 6pm.

The road will narrow along the verges, and two-way traffic will be maintained.

NOTICES STILL IN PLACE

R706-3 Grangebeg/Killavally

Stop/Go traffic management will be in place on the R706-3 Grangebeg/Killavally from 8am on Monday, October 17, to 5pm on Friday, October 28.

R-660 Bowes Corner, Thurles

Stop and Go and one-way systems will remain in place on the R-660 Bowes Corner Thurles until December 2.

The measures are in place between 7am and 7pm.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

N24 CARRICK-ON-SUIR

Traffic measures are currently in place on the N24 Carrick on Suir between 8am and 6pm until May 20, 2023.

This is to facilitate work between the 50km/h sign at either end of the town for approximately 3.5km.



THE N76 GRANGEMOCKLER

Stop-and-go traffic management is in place on the N76 Grangemockler until May 2023 from 8am until 6pm.