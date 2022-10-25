Tipperary women are being encouraged to get more involved in local politics

With only nine women elected to Tipperary County Council out of 40 councillors, Women for Election has launched its new training calendar to help attract and support more women to enter and succeed into local politics in advance of the next local elections in 2024.

"We know that women are so involved across community groups and leadership roles in Tipperary, yet the number of women involved at decision making tables doesn’t reflect that. Nationally, women make up only 26% of Councillors and in Tipperary it stands at an even lower 22%. It is critical that women’s voices are represented at all levels of decision making. With the Local Elections approaching in 2024 now is the ideal time to get involved in politics and put your name forward to represent your community. Women for Election is here to support that journey," said Caitríona Gleeson, CEO of Women for Election.

Among those signed up to help deliver the programme is Nenagh native Dermot Ryan.

Dermot has over 25 years of experience working as a campaigner and advisor.

He returned to Ireland in 2017 after seven years in Australia, where he served as Head of External Affairs Earlier with Amnesty International and as Chief of Staff at the Transport Workers’ Union.

Dermot is a senior adviser to Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik and was campaign manager for her successful 2021 by-election campaign.

See womenforelection.ie/training-programme