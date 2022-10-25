PROPERTY: This stunning elevated bungalow in the Tipperary countryside is on sale for €335,000

Cappanakeady, Birdhill, Tipperary
Cappanakeady, Birdhill, Tipperary is on sale for €335,000.
The property is a three-bedroom, three-bathroom elevated detached bungalow in the beautiful Tipperary countryside.
It's located 6kms from Ballina/Killaloe and an easy commute to Limerick.
The property, originally a cottage, has been extensively extended into the stunning residence you see today.
Other highlights include an open-plan lounge to the dining room, a large patio and lots of parking space.
The property is listed by Nestor Shanahan.
