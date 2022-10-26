Search

26 Oct 2022

Protocol in place in Tipperary to deal with Halloween bonfires

And here is what you can do to help

Protocol in place in Tipperary to deal with Halloween bonfires

Protocol in place in Tipperary to deal with Halloween bonfires

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

26 Oct 2022 8:45 PM

Email:

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

Tipperary County Council has said there is a protocol in place dealing with bonfires this Halloween.

A Senior Waste Enforcement Officer told the Tipperary Star the good news is the council has seen a reduction in the number of bonfires over the past few years.

But the bad news is that those that are dealt with have become more ‘volatile.’ The officer said there is now a protocol in place to deal with bonfires before they are lit.

In the run-up to Halloween, enforcement patrols will monitor areas and remove build-ups of toxic materials like plastics and tires.

The enforcement officer said Tipperary County Council would appreciate any information the public can provide.

The public is to contact the customer care desk at Tipperary County Council and log a complaint for the environment and climate action section.

They are asked to leave contact information if they can so that enforcement officers can verify the location of the build-up if needed.

If a member of the public making a complaint wishes to remain anonymous, they should let the customer care desk know.

“I can guarantee the name will stay anonymous,” said the senior enforcement officer.

On Halloween night, there will be a tiered call system.

If a member of the public is concerned about a lit bonfire on Halloween night, they should contact the emergency services.

The emergency services will contact the relevant on-call officer.

Presentation Thurles perform the Irish Schools’ Premiere of Matilda Jr The Musical

The enforcement officer said it may not be possible for services to reach lit bonfires due to conflict situations and the health safety of staff.

However, the staff will deal with the damage done to the site in the week following Halloween.

The matter was also raised at last week’s Thurles Municipal District council meeting. Councillors have been made aware of the protocol.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media