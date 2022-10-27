Newport first year hurlers win big in Thurles competition
Congratulations to our first-year hurlers who won the Tipperary GAA First Year hurling competition in Dr Morris Park Thurles.
The team have put in a great effort since September and played some of their best hurling in the final.
Representing the school were players from Newport, Ballinahinch, Sean Treacys, Murroe-Boher and Ahane GAA clubs.
Thank you to Mr O Sullivan and Mr Grace for giving up their time to coach the boys.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
BIG READ: ‘This scheme is achievable. What is required is the courage and the will to implement it.’
Pictured enjoying the TUS open day at Moylish Campus were, Julianne Rockford, Aoife Borsmahon and Eve Berry from St. Marys Newport Co. Tipperary. Picture: Alan Place
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.