Search

28 Oct 2022

Tipperary Joint Policing Committee to ask for drug support workers

Tipperary Joint Policing Committee to ask for drug support workers

Tipperary Joint Policing Committee to ask for drug support workers

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

28 Oct 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

Outgoing Tipperary Chief Superintendent Derek Smart has said there is a need for drug support workers in the county.

Speaking at a recent sitting of the Tipperary Joint Policing Committee, he said many of those who come in contact with the guards are young people, and the gardaí are the organisation best suited to supporting them.

He said he would like units in Nenagh, Clonmel and Roscrea.

“At least then we could support them in that spiral,” said Chief Supt Smart.

Cllr Pat English suggested writing to the department about installing drug support units.The proposal was seconded by Cllr Mark Fitzgerald.

As part of his presentation on crime statistics, Chief Supt Smart said offences related to drugs for personal use were down 40% (464-280) in the year to date. Sale and supply offences were down 7%.

Nenagh gardaí arrest six over separate public order incidents over past week

However, detections were also down. Cllr Pat English asked if drug detections are down, does that mean figures are skewed.

He said he is concerned drug dealers were moving to under-resourced villages where there may not be a garda station.
He called for a dedicated drugs unit to be located in Clonmel.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media