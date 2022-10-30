Search

30 Oct 2022

Tipperary County Council to focus on the ‘attractiveness’ of Tipperary’s towns

Tipperary County Council will focus on the ‘attractiveness’ of Tipperary’s towns

New mural on Old Baker Street in Thurles

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

30 Oct 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

Tipperary County Council officials say they are focusing on the attractiveness of towns at last week’s meeting of Thurles Municipal District .

This was in response to Councillor Seamus Hanafin’s comments on how well the new murals looked in the town.

The councillor said he had not been completely convinced about the installations, but now they were on the walls, they were impressive.

However, he did say the flooding ‘takes away’ from the good work being done in the Thurles.

He also suggested that a string of fairy lights might brighten up the trees in the town.

Thurles Municipal District commissioned three murals in the town this summer from Street Art Ink. Two are on Old Baker Street, and the third is on Liberty Square.

BREAKING: Minister agrees to meet Tipperary village residents over asylum seeker concerns

The representative from Tipperary County Council welcomed the comments but disagreed that the flooding issues diminished the work.

“Focus needs to be on the attractiveness of towns over the next couple of years; flooding should not discourage that,” said the representative.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media