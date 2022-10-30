TRAFFIC WATCH: Here is what you need to know about Tipperary roads from Monday

Tipperary County Council has announced temporary traffic management measures on the following roads starting Monday, October 31.



L-4104-0 at Ballinulty, Cullen

The L-4104-0 at Ballinulty, Cullen will be closed from 8am Monday, October 31 until 5pm Frady, November 4.

Local access will be facilitated, and the following alternative routes are available:

Traffic travelling Southbound on the L-4101 will be diverted onto the L-4105 and the L-8104.

Traffic travelling North-East on the L8104 will be diverted onto the L-4103.

R671 Dungarvan Road, Clonmel

The R671 Dungarvan Road, Clonmel, will be closed from 8am, Tuesday, November 1, until 6pm, Friday, November 4.

The following alternative routes are available:

Travelling east towards Old Bridge:

Traffic on the R665 Dungarvan Road will be diverted onto Convent Road. At the junction with the R885, traffic will be diverted left onto Abbey Road.

Traffic will continue on the R885 until the Cahir Road roundabout, where it will be diverted east onto the N24 towards Waterford. Traffic will continue on the N24 until the Moangarriff roundabout, where it will be diverted onto the R707 Davis Road into Clonmel.

Traffic will be diverted onto R671 Waterford Road over the Gas House Bridge to Raheen Road.

Travelling west towards Old Bridge:

Traffic on the R671 Raheen Road will be diverted over Gas House Bridge to the junction with R707 Davis Street, where it will be diverted right towards Waterford. At the Moangarriff roundabout, traffic will be diverted onto the N24 travelling towards Limerick.

Traffic will continue on the N24 until the Cahir Road roundabout, where diversions will be in place onto the R885 Cahir Road/Abbey Road.

Traffic will be diverted right onto the R665 Convent Road for the Dungarvan Road/Old Bridge.



L2166-0 Black Road, Newport

There will be temporary traffic management on the L2166-0 Black Road, Newport, from November 1-2 between 8am and 5pm.

Local access will be maintained, with all other traffic to be diverted by the L6013-0 and the L2156-0.



Carrick-on-Suir

A number of roads in Carrick-on-Suir will be closed for the Motor Club Rally Sprint on Sunday, November 6, from 9am to 6pm.

The following roads will be closed:

L-2601 at Faugheen from the junction of the L-2605 at Cregg to the Junction at L-6601.

L-6601 at Ballinurra from the Junction of the L-2601 at Faugheen to the L-2605 at Cregg.

L-2605 at Cregg from the Junction of the L-6601 at Ballinurra to the Junction of the L-2601 at Faugheen.



NOTICES STILL IN PLACE

N24 Clonmel Inner Relief Road

A VRS barrier installation will necessitate temporary traffic management on the N24 Clonmel Inner Relief Road between Cashel and Cahir road roundabouts.

The works are to take place between October 24 and December 22 between 8am and 6pm.

The road is narrowing along the verges, and two-way traffic will be maintained.

R706-3 Grangebeg/Killavally

Stop/Go traffic management will be in place on the R706-3 Grangebeg/Killavally from 8am on Monday, October 17, to 5pm on Friday, October 28.

R-660 Bowes Corner, Thurles

Stop and Go and one-way systems will remain in place on the R-660 Bowes Corner Thurles until December 2.

The measures are in place between 7am and 7pm.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.



N24 CARRICK-ON-SUIR

Traffic measures are currently in place on the N24 Carrick on Suir between 8am and 6pm until May 20, 2023.

This is to facilitate work between the 50km/h sign at either end of the town for approximately 3.5km.



THE N76 GRANGEMOCKLER

Stop-and-go traffic management is in place on the N76 Grangemockler until May 2023 from 8am until 6pm.