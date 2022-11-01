JOBS BOARD: Ten companies hiring in Tipperary this week

1. School Canteen Catering Assistant -Killenaule

School Food Company are recruiting a fixed term (9 months) School canteen catering assistant for Scoil Ruain in Killenaule.

The position is for 10-15 hours a week (8am to 2pm), and the closing date for applications is November 7.

More information is available here.

2. Sales Assistant- Roscrea

Regatta in Roscrea is looking for a sales assistant for eight hours a week.

More information is available here.

3. Shop Assistant- Bansha

Costcutter in Bansha are recruiting full and part-time shop assistants. The salary is €10.50 per hour.

More information is available here.

4. Field Sales Representative- Tipperary

Prepay Power is recruiting a Field Sales Representative in Tipperary.

Starting salary is €24,000- €26000 plus commission.

More information is available here.

5. Deli Manager - Cashel

Circle K in Wallers-Lot Cashel is recruiting a deli manager. The contract is for 37.5 hours a week over five days.

A minimum of two years of supervisory experience is required.

More information is available here.

6. Chef- Birdhill

Matt the Thresher is looking for a chef in Birdhill.

More information is available here.

7. Speech and Language Therapist- Carrick-On-Suir

Kidd Talk in Carrick-On-Suir is recruiting a speech and language therapist for 37 hours a week.

The salary is between €36,000 and €54,000 per year.

Candidates must be suitably qualified.

More information is available here.

8. Motor Mechanic Technician- Templemore

Young's Garage in Templemore is looking for a Motor Mechanic Technician.

More information is available here.

9.Care worker- Tipperary

Rehab Care is looking for a care worker in Tipperary.

The closing date for applications is November 9.

More information is available here.

10. Customer Service Agent- Clonmel

Infosys is recruiting a customer service agent in Clonmel.

The salary is €10.50 - €11.22 per hour.

More information is available here.