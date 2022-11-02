Search

02 Nov 2022

Nenagh court fines sulky racers for careless driving on main road outside Roscrea

02 Nov 2022 1:45 PM

Two men who were involved in a sulky race outside Roscrea were convicted of careless driving at Nenagh District Court.

Anthony O'Donnell of 35 Richmond Park, Corbally, Limerick, and Kevin Carey of Templequain, Errill, Rathdowney, had faced charges of dangerous driving but the charges were reduced to driving without due care and attention at Ballinakill, Roscrea, on February 5, 2022.

Accepting the plea, Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said that what the defendants had been doing on a main road could lead to dangerous driving.

The court heard that the gardaí had received a call and went to the location at 1.35pm where they found a sulky race in progress.

There were cars following the sulkies and it was raining heavily, the court heard.

The court hard that Mr O'Donnell had 20 previous convictions and Mr Carey had 22, but in both cases they were all for minor traffic offences.

Mr Carey's lawyer, John Hannafin, BL, told the court that his client would not appear in court again.

“He loves horses,” said Mr Hanafin, who pointed out that Mr O'Carey uses horses as a form of therapy for himself and his children.

Mr O'Donnell's solicitor, Johnny Spencer, said that his client was no longer involved in sulky racing on the public road, but at a licensed track.

Judge MacGrath said the problem arose on the public road and she was glad to see that there was now a facility for them to enjoy the activity.

She fined both men €300 each and fixed recognizance in their own bond of €250 each.

