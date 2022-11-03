Nenagh Court: Woman stole cash from Toomevara parish house twice in space of a two weeks
A woman who entered the same parish house twice within two weeks and stole cash has been remanded on continuing bail by Nenagh District Court to next February.
Eileen Connors of 11 Clondrinagh Park, Ennis Road, Limerick, pleaded to trespass and theft at the Parish House, Toomevara, on October 14, 2021, during which she took between €400 and €500 in notes and coins.
She committed the same offence at the same place on October 25, 2021, taking €300.
Sgt Michael Keating told the court that Ms Connors had 30 previous convictions, including for theft, and that two suspended sentences were now in play due to her latest conviction.
Her solicitor, David Peters, said that Ms Connors, 25, was married with two young children.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath remanded Ms Connors on continuing bail to February 23, 2023, for a victim personal statement and to have compensation paid.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.