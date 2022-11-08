Search

08 Nov 2022

JOBS BOARD: Ten companies hiring staff in Tipperary this week

JOBS BOARD: Seven companies hiring staff in Tipperary this week

JOBS BOARD: Seven companies hiring staff in Tipperary this week

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Nov 2022 6:16 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

1. Lidl
Deputy Store Manager- Clonmel
Salary: €42,000
A minimum of two-years experience in management and a full driver's licence are requirements.

Full job description available here.

2. Crossell Contract Personnel
Part-time Merchandiser Thurles and Roscrea

A full clean driver’s licence and own transport are required.

Full job description available here

3. Applegreen

Sales Assistant - Clonmel

Full job description available here.

4. Orion Group
Lab Analyst - Pharmaceuticals-Clonmel

Six and 11-month contacts available with the potential to extend. 

Full job description available here

Borris-Ileigh camogie come up just short in dour weather in Cork

5. TTM Healthcare Solutions

Social Worker- Tipperary

TUSLA West, Children in Care Team, Tipperary

Twelve month contract at 35 hours per week

Salary: €42,657 - €55,454 per year

Full job description available here

6. Dunnes Stores
Sales Assistant Online Grocery - Thurles

Shift: Early start- 5am

Full job description available here

7. Bluebird Care
Healthcare Assistants (Community) - Cahir

Salary: €12 an hour

Full and part-time positions available.

More information is available here

8. Munster Bovine
Farm Relationship Manager

The full job description is available here

9. Camphill Community
Social Care Assistant - Carrick on Suir

Salary: €33,306 a year

The full job description is available here

10. Rehab Group
Care worker- Clonmel

The closing date for applications is November 18, 2022.

The full job description is available here. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media