WOW: Check out this stunning Georgian country home on sale in Tipperary

Kilodiernian House, Puckane, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary
Kilodiernian House in Puckane is just beautiful.
On sale for €950,000, the circa 1820 house also sits on 36 acres of land.
Inside highlights include a conservatory, high ceilings, five bedrooms and two reception rooms.
Outside, the property includes woodland, mature trees, a winding drive, a courtyard, and a coach house.
Sherry FitzGerald Talbot lists the property.
More information is available here.
