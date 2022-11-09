Search

09 Nov 2022

GAA Fixtures: U21 championship continues in North Tipperary this weekend

GAA Fixtures: Provincial action this weekend with Sarsfields and Commercials in action

Reporter:

Reporter

09 Nov 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

County Tipperary

12-11-2022 (Sat)

FBD Insurance U19B Football Championship Semi Final

Cappawhite V Upperchurch Drombane in Boherlahan 1.30

AIB Munster Junior Football Championship Quarter Final

Thurles Sarsfields V Liscannor in Hennessy Memorial Park Miltown Malbay 1.15

AIB Munster Senior Football Championship Quarter Final

Clonmel Commercials V Nemo Rangers in Pairc Uí Chaoimh 7.15

Mid Tipperary

09-11-2022 (Wed)

Munster Construction U21B Football Championship Semi Final

Moyne Templetuohy V Loughmore Castleiney in Templetuohy 8.00

13-11-2022 (Sun)

Munster Construction U21A Football Championship Semi Final

Holycross Ballycahill V JK Brackens in Templemore 2.00

North Tipperary

13-11-2022 (Sun)

U21A Hurling Championship

Borris-Ileigh V Kiladangan in Borris-Ileigh 12.00

Toomevara V Roscrea in Toomevara 12.00

U21B Hurling Championship

Ballinahinch/Templederry V Clonakenny/Moneygall in Templederry 12.00

Silvermines V Lorrha Rovers in Dolla 12.00

Burgess V Newport in Kilcolman 12.00

West Tipperary

13-11-2022 (Sun)

U21A Hurling Championship

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Arravale Rovers in Sean Treacy Park 11.30

Clonoulty Rossmore V Éire Óg/Treacys in Clonoulty 2.00

U21B Hurling Championship

Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Rockwell/Rosegreen in Bansha 12.00

Lattin Cullen V Golden Kilfeacle in Lattin 12.00

