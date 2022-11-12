Memorial to be unveiled for 9/11 victims at St Mary's Garden of Remembrance, Thurles

Remembrance Sunday will be celebrated on Sunday next in Thurles with a special unveiling of a memorial to all those who lost their lievs in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the USA.



Celebrations will commence with the 11:00am Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption Thurles, celebrated by His Grace Most Rev Kieran O’ Reilly.



After Mass a parade to St Mary’s International Garden Of Remembrance will be led by His Excellency Mr. Ki - Hwan Kweon, Republic of Korea Ambassador to Ireland.



The Remembrance Sunday ceremony running order is as follows: Chairman’s address, and invited guests; a special memorial will be unveiled to all who died in the 9 / 11 terrorist attacks on the United States of America, by Dr Martin Semple, Denver Colorado and formly of Fianna Road Thurles.



Prayers and blessings by His Grace, Most Rev Kieran O’ Reilly and Cannon Ian Coulter, Church of Ireland Kilkennny; Wreath Laying Ceremony; one minute of silence; a lament played by Piper Ryan; the Last Post, Reveille; the American National Anthem played by members of the Cashel Brass Band, and the playing of the Irish National Anthem by Piper Ryan.



This is the 22 nd annual Remembrance Sunday Ceremony organised By Durlas Eile Eliogarty Memorial Committee.



All are welcome to attend the Mass in the Cathedral of The Assumption and the Ceremony in St Mary’s International Garden of Remembrance.



If you would like to lay a wreath on the day please contact, Mr. John Wort, Chairman at 0861528565.