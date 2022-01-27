Big upset in the Galmoy Hurdle as Klassical Dream disappoints

Klassical Dream failed to fire as Royal Kahala ran out a convincing winner of the John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle at Gowran Park on Thursday.

The Willie Mullins-trained Klassical Dream was sent off the 1-3 favourite following his victory in the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown and all appeared to be going to plan as Paul Townend let his mount assume the lead after jumping the first flight.

He appeared to be moving nicely in front as one by one all but a handful of opponents dropped out of contention in the extended three-mile contest, leaving just four in contention turning for home.

Klassical Dream swung wide on the bend and jumping the penultimate flight the distress signals were out as Townend’s mount found little for pressure and started to drop away, leaving Home By The Lee in front.

The improving Royal Kahala quickens clear in great style to take the Grade 2 John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle, taking the step up in trip in her stride and landing the spoils under a great ride from @kevinsexton94 for trainer @PeterRacing pic.twitter.com/FXPh4SZBrw — Gowran Park (@GowranPark1) January 27, 2022

Royal Kahala (9-2) was really starting to get going for Kevin Sexton on the outside of Klassical Dream though, making swift progress to grab the initiative approaching the last.

A rapid leap at the final flight sealed victory and Peter Fahey’s charge just had to be kept up to her work to see off 80-1 chance Home By The Lee by a length and three-quarters, with Ashdale Bob a further eight lengths back in third and Klassical Dream only fourth.

Paddy Power cut Royal Kahala to 5-1 from 10s for the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle and pushed Klassical Dream out to 5-1 from 5-2 favourite for the Stayers’ Hurdle. Champ is the new market leader for the Stayers’ Hurdle at 11-4.

Sexton told RTE: “She’s just so tough. I never had any doubt she stays three miles and she stayed every bit of it.

“I got there at the second-last as I wanted to take Paul off the bridle. If anything I probably should have held on to her a bit longer, it probably wouldn’t have been as hard work.

“She’s idling down the straight and she jumped right at the last, I’d say she still had a bit left.

“When I jumped the third-last and I gave her a squeeze, and when I saw him (Townend) dip his lad coming down the hill in front of me I thought then I had every chance of beating him.

“I thought it was all about who would find more off the bridle from there and I knew she’d find plenty.

“She travelled and she jumped, she’s so clever. Peter always tells me to leave her alone, but she has so much scope it’s hard to do it. You be afraid you’d put her on the ground because she’s clever enough to do it herself.

“It’s great for the yard and the syndicate and I’m just privileged and very lucky to be in the position I’m in. I thankful to everyone who keeps putting me up.”