Irish Guineas a possibility for Prosperous Voyage, trainer confirms

The Irish 1,000 Guineas has emerged as a possibility for Ralph Beckett’s Prosperous Voyage following her fine effort in the Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday.

The Zoffany filly was sent off at 33-1 for the first fillies’ Classic of the summer, but outran her odds in going down by just a neck to brave winner Cachet.

Beckett’s immediate thoughts in the aftermath suggested a move up in trip would be on the cards for his talented three-year-old and although the initial musings of a trip to ParisLongchamp for the Prix Saint-Alary remain a realistic option, the Kimpton Down handler has not ruled out sticking at eight furlongs and supplementing his Guineas runner-up for the Tattersalls-sponsored Irish equivalent.

“She’s come out of Newmarket well, she would have to be supplemented for the Curragh, but that is a possibility, otherwise we will stick to our original plan which was the Prix Saint-Alary,” explained Beckett.

“I have to decide where her future lies over the next spell before making a decision on the Saint-Alary. It may be that she doesn’t want a mile and a quarter and the Saint Alary is a step too far, but we are only going to find that out by running her, so I’m as open-minded as ever.”

Looking back on the filly’s run in the 1000 Guineas, Beckett was delighted she justified his faith that she would run a big race and despite her place in the market, was far from shocked to see her fighting it out at the finish.

“It was a terrific effort, a huge run, but we expected her to run a big race. As I said afterwards her work with New Mandate had been good 10 days previous and it was nice to see that vindicated.”