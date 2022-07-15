Search

15 Jul 2022

Your guide to Irish Oaks day at the Curragh

Snowfall, with Ryan Moore up, cross the line to win the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at The Curragh Racecourse in 2021. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Jul 2022 4:04 PM

The €500,000 Juddmonte Irish Oaks is undoubtedly the highlight at the Curragh on Saturday afternoon with the fillies’ Classic scheduled for 3.45pm.

The Group One event is one of eight races on the card which gets underway at 1.30pm and concludes at 5.25pm. The going is currently Good, Good to firm in places with watering taking place to maintain the ground. The forecast is for ca cloudy day and we have previewed the pick of the action. You can find the best odds on the SBK Sportsbook App

Emily Upjohn is the stand-out name in the Irish Oaks for which eight fillies go to post. Trained by John and Thady Gosden, she lost her unbeaten record when beaten by a short-head to Tuesday in the English Oaks where she met trouble in running and was also slow away from the stalls, losing several lengths in the process. The daughter of Sea The Stars has been kept fresh for this event and it is tough to see her getting beat in this event, particularly with Tuesday now ruled out of the race.

Magical Lagoon represents Jessica Harrington and the three-year-old is clearly respected having gamely landed the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot in June. The daughter of Galileo showed a brilliant attitude on that occasion to score and she looks second best on paper. Harrington also saddles course and distance scorer Fennela who recorded the first win of her career in good style at the track last time out.

Aidan O’Brien is triply represented in the race, with his first string judging by jockey bookings being Toy who is ridden by Ryan Moore. She has been well-beaten in the French 1000 Guineas and French Oaks, but had previously scored in good style at Cork in April. She is joined by Emily Dickinson who disappointed in the Lingfield Oaks Trial, before returning to form when only beaten by a short-head in the Stanerra Stakes at Leopardstown last time out. History, third to Magical Lagoon in the Ribblesdale, completes O’Brien’s three runners.

Cairde Go Deo has won her last two starts, both at Listed level and she looks a filly to watch given she is on the upgrade, whilst Show Of Stars, who is yet to score this season, completes the eight runners.

One of the other highlights on the card is the €120,000 G2 Sapphire Stakes (3.10pm) in which Geocentric looks a leading player. Successful in Listed company at Cork last time out, he remains open to further progression along with Brostaigh who has won her last two starts at Naas and Chantilly.

Aidan O’Brien relies on Commonwealth Cup fourth Cadamosto and New York City who impressed on his first two starts this year, before filling second in a G3 event at Naas.

Another interesting event is the G3 Anglesey Stakes at 2.03pm over six furlongs. Little Big Bear is the undoubted stand-out name having backed up success in a Naas maiden when narrowly landing the Windsor Castle Stakes. The form has taken a major boost since and he looks sure to be suited by the step up in trip.

Curragh Selections

1.30pm Hans Andersen

2.03pm Little Big Bear

2.35pm Quarantine Dreams

3.10pm New York City

3.45pm Emily Upjohn

4.20pm Derry Lad

4.50pm All Things Nice

5.25pm Benitoite

