Search

07 Aug 2022

Aidan O'Brien's Luxembourg ready for Royal Whip return

Aidan O'Brien's Luxembourg ready for Royal Whip return

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Aug 2022 3:04 PM

Aidan O’Brien’s leading three-year-old colt Luxembourg is set to return to action in the Fitzdares Royal Whip Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday.

A Group One winner at Doncaster as a juvenile, he was among the favourites for the Derby after a solid performance in the 2000 Guineas when third to the Charlie Appleby pair of Coroebus and Native Trail.

Unfortunately injury then struck and he was forced to miss the blue riband at Epsom, with his sights set on the second half of the season.

O’Brien has been happy with what he has seen at home to date and while he does hold entries in the Great Voltigeur and Juddmonte International at York this month, he will instead stay closer to home for the Group Three over 10 furlongs before being stepped back up in class on Irish Champions Weekend next month.

“The plan at the moment is the Royal Whip,” said O’Brien.

“We’re just bringing him along gradually, but it has been so far so good.

“The Irish Champion Stakes was always in the back of our minds. We’re obviously taking it just one race at a time, but that was always the race we had an eye on.

“Hopefully it all goes well.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media