Irish jockey Robbie Dunne makes victorious return at Hereford

Irish jockey Robbie Dunne made a winning return from a 10-month suspension as he steered Ernesto to victory at Hereford.

Dunne was initially banned in December for 18 months, with three months suspended, having been found to have bullied and harassed fellow jockey Bryony Frost.

The jockey was subject to a week-long hearing at British Horseracing Authority headquarters last year, where an independent panel found him in breach of the rules covering conduct prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct and good reputation of racing for a series of incidents between February 13, 2020 and September 3, 2020.

His suspension was subsequently reduced to 10 months on appeal, leaving Dunne free to return to the saddle on Sunday.

His comeback at Hereford on Tuesday saw him take three rides for three different trainers, with Ian William’s Ernesto supplying the victory when winning the Black Mountain Botanicals Handicap Hurdle at 11-4.

Owner Colin Mander, who runs his horses under the Midtech banner, said: “We bought this for my dad for his 80th. He’s also called Colin.

“We took his pension book off him, but he can have it back today!

“Ian Williams picked the horse out to give us some fun. He was rated 80 on the Flat but he is definitely a hurdler. He was well weighted today.

“Everybody deserves second chances in life – that is all I want to say. It’s nice to see him back and back on a winner.”

Dunne did not offer any comment after the victory but his fiancee, Katie Barraclough, said: “Robbie just wants to let his riding do the talking.

“It has been difficult, as you can imagine. But the bonus is that he has had time with Ava Mae (his daughter).”

Dunne’s weighing room colleague Sam Twiston-Davies, who won the following race on Whatsdastory, said: “Obviously it is great to see him have a winner. Everyone gets on with everyone at the end of the day. It is was nice to see Bryony have her first winner after an injury (on Sunday) and then Robbie back from his ban.

“At the end of the day, he is a very well-liked member of the weighing room, as is Bryony, and it is nice to have them back riding winners.

“The weighing room is a different place. But at the end of the day we all have to try and work together and beat each other. A happy medium, everyone get along and have some fun along the way, and long may it continue.”