11 Nov 2022

Honeysuckle all set for Hatton’s Grace Hurdle record bid

11 Nov 2022 12:50 PM

Sir Gerhard and State Man are possible rivals to Honeysuckle in the Bar One Racing Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse next month.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained Honeysuckle will be bidding for an unprecedented fourth win in the Grade One showpiece on December 4, which would see her go one better than three-time winners Limestone Lad, Solerina and Apple’s Jade.

Rachael Blackmore’s mount was last seen winning at Punchestown in April, after adding a second Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham to her glittering CV.

In the Willie Mullins-trained Sir Gerhard and State Man she would be facing new tests, the pair winning the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle and County Hurdle respectively at Cheltenham. State Man went from the win at Grade One level at Punchestown.

Mullins has also entered Sharjah, Klassical Dream, Echoes In Rain and Saldier.

Gordon Elliott has four entries, including Champion Hurdle third Zanahiyr and Sire Du Berlais, who conquered Flooring Porter in the Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree’s Grand National meeting in April.

Darver Star got as close to Honeysuckle as anyone when going down by just a half a length in the 2020 Irish Champion Hurdle and Gavin Cromwell’s rejuvenated 10-year-old is set to renew rivalry on the back of winning his last three outings in a row.

