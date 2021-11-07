Search

07/11/2021

Sponsored content: Carey Glass in Nenagh are hiring

Sponsored content: Carey Glass in Nenagh are hiring

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Carey Glass UC has the following vacancies in our Nenagh Plant: General Operatives & CNC Operators.

*Bentler
*Vertimax
*SLP
*Toughening Plant Operators

CNC experience a distinct advantage but not essential as full training provided. Successful candidates must be consistent and accurate in all duties, be flexible in relation to overtime and work well as part of a team.

Key Responsibilities

  • Report to Department Manager or Line Leader and will take direction from Line Leader
  • Ensure that products are produced safely, efficiently and to the highest quality standard
  • Work as part of a team to meet daily production targets
  • Comply with SSOWs, safety and quality procedures and policies

Previous experience in a manufacturing environment desirable, previous experience in the glass industry a distinct advantage.

Successful candidates will get the opportunity to work in a multinational team with further opportunities for professional development. 

Closing date for applications is Friday, May 14, 2021. For more information visit our website or find us on Facebook. Please send applications to hr@careyglass.com

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media