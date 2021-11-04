Little Blue Hero Ben joins the ranks of Nenagh gardaí

Little Blue Hero Ben Hogan with his mother Patrize Moylan and gardaí Padraig Lawlor, Joan Evens and Maureen Finnerty at Nenagh Garda station
Gardai at Nenagh Garda station helped little Ben Hogan have a very special day a the station when he became a Nenagh’s first Little Blue Hero.
Ben received his official issue Garda uniform from Community Garda Maureen Finnerty on behalf of Little Blue Heroes, in the company of his parents Patrize Moylan and Michael Hogan.
The Divisional Roads policing unit, Garda dog unit and members from Nenagh Garda station were all in attendance.
Honorary Garda Ben Got a chance to carry out his duties by inspecting a garda motorbike, patrol car, taking fingerprints and carrying out some paperwork in the station.
As well as mum and dad, Ben’s grandparents, aunts uncles and cousins were all in attendance for this special day.
Little Blue Heroes is a not-for-profit charity that aims to help families who have children undergoing long-term medical treatment for serious illness.
Welcome to the district, honorary Garda Hogan.
Little Blue Hero Ben Hogan with his mother Patrize Moylan and gardaí Padraig Lawlor, Joan Evens and Maureen Finnerty at Nenagh Garda station
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.