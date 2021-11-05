Tipperary TD calls for work on Nenagh rail line to be fully completed

A Tipperary TD has called on Irish Rail to fully complete work along the Ballybrophy to Limerick rail line instead of carrying out upgrades in a piecemeal fashion.

The line serves Roscrea, Cloughjordan, Nenagh and Birdhill, before continuing on to Castlecconnell in county Limerick and Colbert station in Limerick city.

The line is scheduled to close from this Monday, November 1, for five weeks to allow track upgrade on 3.5km of the line. This would leave around 10km to be completed, which will necessitate a further closure at some point.

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne said that the intermittent but regular closures of the Ballybrophy railway line for track renewal works must end, and for the remainder of the entire project to be completed in one go. of track to be replaced.

Deputy Browne said that he had raised the under-use of the Ballybrophy line on a number of occasions with the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan. Each time Minister Ryan had spoken of the value he placed in the line but had also referred to the low number of passengers using it.

“But the line being closed on a regular basis to allow for a section-by-section track renewal programme to take place is damaging in terms of the perceived continuity of its services,” he said

According to the North Tipperary Community Rail Partnership, after this closure there will be a total of eight miles of track to replace on the line, he pointed out. The partnership has been campaigning for a better timetable and higher speeds along the line for almost two decades.

“It is now time to pressure the authorities to stop these intermittent service interruptions by ensuring that the remainder of the track renewal project will be done in full. It will cause less disruption to the services on the line and is likely to prove more cost-effective, while it would also restore confidence in the continuity of services,” said the Cashel TD.

Deputy Browne said that he had called on Minister Eamon Ryan to engage with Irish Rail and the NTA on this suggestion

“I have also made clear my disappointment at how the track renewal works carried out to-date have not been reflected in the speed limits the route remains subject to,” he said.

Deputy Browne said that he had further pointed out his unhappiness at the ongoing lack of action in terms of adding a midday service.

“On numerous occasions I have commented on how the potential of this line is not being realised. I hope that my ongoing correspondence with the Minister may help hammer this message home,” he said.