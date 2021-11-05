Lough Derg RNLI acknowledges the work of volunteers and their families

Lough Derg RNLI has acknowledged the the years of dedication of former helm Peter Clarke, and Liam Maloney, deputy launching authority.

At its family day, crew and members of the operations team also thanked their families for their untiring support and understanding of the demands involved in being a lifeboat volunteer.

On behalf of all the volunteers, helms Owen Cavanagh and Eleanor Hooker presented Peter, a dairy farmer by profession and who has a young family, with a Kimmeridge RNLI Special Edition watch, in appreciation of his 14 years’ service as helm.

Crew member Chris Parker presented Peter with a framed Certificate of Service on behalf of the RNLI.

Eleanor spoke of Peter’s dedication, good humour and positive attitude especially on some of the most challenging shouts on Lough Derg.

She said the station would love to see him return to the crew when he has more time.

Liam Maloney: Lough Derg RNLI deputy launching authority

Owen and Eleanor presented Liam Maloney with a Kimmeridge RNLI Special Edition watch and a Lough Derg RNLI Helly Hansen jacket as a thank you for the six years he served as the station’s lifeboat operations manager and 19 years volunteering for the RNLI.

Liam, former principal at Carrig Primary School, is also a skilled boat builder and one of the most formidable competitive dinghy sailors at Lough Derg Yacht Club.

Liam has been a volunteer with Lough Derg RNLI since preparations for the station began in 2002/3, when he made the assembly hall at his school available for meetings and classroom training for crew.

He became a deputy launching authority when the station went live for service in 2004.

Christine O’Malley, who took over as lifeboat operations manager this year, praised Liam for his hard work in maintaining a high standard of operations.

Liam is current deputy launching authority.