Search

05/11/2021

Lough Derg RNLI acknowledges the work of volunteers and their families

Lough Derg RNLI acknowledges the work of volunteers and their families

Chris Parker makes a presentation to former lifeboat crew member Peter Clarke

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Lough Derg RNLI has acknowledged the the years of dedication of former helm Peter Clarke, and Liam Maloney, deputy launching authority.

At its family day, crew and members of the operations team also thanked their families for their untiring support and understanding of the demands involved in being a lifeboat volunteer.

On behalf of all the volunteers, helms Owen Cavanagh and Eleanor Hooker presented Peter, a dairy farmer by profession and who has a young family, with a Kimmeridge RNLI Special Edition watch, in appreciation of his 14 years’ service as helm.

Crew member Chris Parker presented Peter with a framed Certificate of Service on behalf of the RNLI.
Eleanor spoke of Peter’s dedication, good humour and positive attitude especially on some of the most challenging shouts on Lough Derg.

She said the station would love to see him return to the crew when he has more time.

Liam Maloney: Lough Derg RNLI deputy launching authority

Owen and Eleanor presented Liam Maloney with a Kimmeridge RNLI Special Edition watch and a Lough Derg RNLI Helly Hansen jacket as a thank you for the six years he served as the station’s lifeboat operations manager and 19 years volunteering for the RNLI.

Liam, former principal at Carrig Primary School, is also a skilled boat builder and one of the most formidable competitive dinghy sailors at Lough Derg Yacht Club.

Liam has been a volunteer with Lough Derg RNLI since preparations for the station began in 2002/3, when he made the assembly hall at his school available for meetings and classroom training for crew.

He became a deputy launching authority when the station went live for service in 2004.

Christine O’Malley, who took over as lifeboat operations manager this year, praised Liam for his hard work in maintaining a high standard of operations.

Liam is current deputy launching authority.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media