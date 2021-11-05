Search

05/11/2021

Nenagh Éire Óg to play Holycross in county football semi-final

Nenagh Éire Óg to play Holycross in county football semi-final

At Nenagh Éire Óg timber and turf auction last Saturday are auctioneers William Talbot and Michael Gilmartin with club officers and members of the organising committee

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Junior Football: Well done to our Junior footballers who won the North Junior B Football Final on Saturday last in Nenagh. They defeated Shannon Rovers on a score-line of 2-8 to 1-5 with Adam Healy scoring both our goals, one from the penalty spot. We now play Holycross in the county semi-final. This game is due to be played next weekend.

Junior Hurling: Hard luck to our Junior A hurlers who lost out in the County semi-final to Holycross on Sunday last in Dolla. In tough conditions, in particular in the second half, the lads fought to the very end, grabbing two late goals to keep the game alive to the final whistle.The score in the game was 2-13 to 1-18 with Donnacha Quinn and Cian O'Farrell getting the goals. Thanks to this group of players for their commitment all year and to Ger McCarthy and his management team for all their work with the group.

Timber and turf auction: We held our first timber and turf auction last weekend and this proved to be a great success. Thanks to all who donated the timber for this and to everyone who helped out both in the lead in to Saturday and on the day itself. Thanks also to our auctioneers William Talbot and Michael Gilmartin who did a great job on the day.

Lotto: Our lotto jackpot was €7,500 last Monday night. Thanks to all who regularly support our lotto. If you would like to support our lotto and be in with a chance to win please play online on the link on the club website.

Under 9: Under 9 hurlers had their end of year celebrations last Saturday morning.

Under 11: Hurling training continues on Tuesday and Friday evenings on the new astro turf and hurling wall. New members welcome, if anybody wishes to start they can contact us on 087-4086439 or through the club social media pages.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media