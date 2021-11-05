Nenagh Éire Óg to play Holycross in county football semi-final

Junior Football: Well done to our Junior footballers who won the North Junior B Football Final on Saturday last in Nenagh. They defeated Shannon Rovers on a score-line of 2-8 to 1-5 with Adam Healy scoring both our goals, one from the penalty spot. We now play Holycross in the county semi-final. This game is due to be played next weekend.

Junior Hurling: Hard luck to our Junior A hurlers who lost out in the County semi-final to Holycross on Sunday last in Dolla. In tough conditions, in particular in the second half, the lads fought to the very end, grabbing two late goals to keep the game alive to the final whistle.The score in the game was 2-13 to 1-18 with Donnacha Quinn and Cian O'Farrell getting the goals. Thanks to this group of players for their commitment all year and to Ger McCarthy and his management team for all their work with the group.

Timber and turf auction: We held our first timber and turf auction last weekend and this proved to be a great success. Thanks to all who donated the timber for this and to everyone who helped out both in the lead in to Saturday and on the day itself. Thanks also to our auctioneers William Talbot and Michael Gilmartin who did a great job on the day.

Lotto: Our lotto jackpot was €7,500 last Monday night. Thanks to all who regularly support our lotto. If you would like to support our lotto and be in with a chance to win please play online on the link on the club website.

Under 9: Under 9 hurlers had their end of year celebrations last Saturday morning.

Under 11: Hurling training continues on Tuesday and Friday evenings on the new astro turf and hurling wall. New members welcome, if anybody wishes to start they can contact us on 087-4086439 or through the club social media pages.