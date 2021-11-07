Nenagh artist to unveil latest exhibition in local arts centre
Nenagh artist Josephine Geaney will open her exhibition, Boat Light, in Nenagh Arts Centre on Wednesday, November 10.
The exhibition will be opened at 6.30pm by Tipperary arts officer Melanie Scott.
The paintings in the exhibition were created to be uplifting and a celebration of our resilience having come through the last two years of Covid-19.
Josephine says she would like the paintings to lift one’s spirit which is expressed through her use of colour, texture and freedom of application.
The dominant colours in the paintings are orange, green and blue. These colours symbolise strength, resilience, joy, positivity, hope, peace and calm, while the boat represents survival and new beginnings.
