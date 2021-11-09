Search

09/11/2021

Referee's confirmed for club football deciders

Referee's confirmed for club football deciders

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

The referees for the upcoming County Football Finals have been announced this morning

Ardfinnan’s Derek O’Mahony has been given the responsibility of taking charge of this years County Senior Football Final between Loughmore-Castleiney and Clonmel Commercials in Semple Stadium on Sunday week at 2.30.

The Tom Cusack Cup final between Aherlow and Rockwell Rovers will be refereed by Moyle Rover’s Sean Lonergan, while Aherlow's David Grogan will be the man in the middle when Drom & Inch and Grangemockler/Ballyneale take to the field as a curtain raiser to the senior final at 12.30 in the final of the Intermediate Football Championship.

This year’s Junior A Football Final between Ballina and Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams will be refereed by Sean Everard of the Moyne-Templetuohy club. 

Local News

