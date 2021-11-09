Search

09/11/2021

O Riain re-branding to go before structure meeting tonight

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

There will be 28 motions discussed by clubs from across the county tonight at the annual club structures meeting for next years competitions.

Several motions look interesting on paper, but the most high profile debate will be over the future naming of the Seamus O Riain Cup competition with  six motions on what to call the second tier competition in club hurling going forward.

The County Management Committee are proposing that the O Riain Cup be re-branded as the Premier Intermediate Championship, with the winners progressing to represent Tipperary in the Munster Intermediate Championship.

However, at a County Board meeting of clubs last August, a decision was made to break the link between the Dan Breen and O Riain Cups, with the creation of new divisional championships for O Riain Cup level teams, which would eliminate future preliminary quarter-finals which have held up the championship in recent years.

The other motions which could change the format of next year's competitions at numerous grades will be on the table, and these can be seen in the article below. See link below for full list of motions

Motions set to go before Tipp GAA committee meeting

