Sold! Moneygall lodge goes for almost 40% more than asking price at auction

Sold! Busherstown Lodge in Moneygall
A two-bedroom period lodge only a minute’s drive from the M7 motorway interchange at Moneygall, county Offaly, has sold at auction for almost 40% more than its reserve.
Busherstown Lodge, which is in need of some renovation, sold after 37 bids for €110,000 from a reserve of €80,000 in Youbid.ie’s latest online auction on October 28.
The 96 sq mts house is very well located, around 2km from the centre of Moneygall village and all its amenities.
The accommodation includes a kitchen/dining room, living room, two bedrooms, en suite and an attic room.
Outside, there is a storage shed, rear vehicle access off the adjoining lane and a driveway to the front.
