Last Singer Standing's Anna O'Connor on the RTE show

On Saturday night, Last Singer Standing contestant Anna O’Connor wowed the crowd with her I Feel Like a Woman performance by Shania Twain.

However, she was voted in the second round, where she sang Wonderwall.

Anna spoke to the Tipperary Star about the Last Singer Standing, her musical background and her new business.

She said she very much enjoyed her experience on Last Singer Standing.

“What I liked about the Last Singer Standing is that it was all professional singers. I felt like with this show they wanted you to sound good, so to me, that was very important,

To me, it was something different and out of my comfort zone, but I loved it at the same time,” said Anna.

Anna herself was a professional singer for five years.

“I was on stage every night. I loved all that, and now I have my instagram account, and I use that for entertainment, I chat to people, I have fun on it,” said Anna.

Anna has 5,669 followers on instagram, where she posts about her life, beauty, fashion and music.

Speaking about the process of getting on the show, Anna said they approached her on Instagram.

“I’d never refuse an opportunity so I said why not. So I went up and I liked the vibe, I thought they were nice people and then they wanted me to come back again so I was delighted to be part of it,” said Anna.

Anna comes from a musical family with performance in her blood.

“At a family party, everyone will play, it's great really, it's lovely,” said Anna.

Her parents were musicians, and she and her siblings have followed in their footsteps.

Her grandparents owned Larkins Pub in GarryKennedy, and her grandfather was a fiddle player.

“That would have been a very renowned musical pub, and my grandfather was a great fiddle player, and he had some great musical sessions over the years.

I remember the Wolftones coming to town, Sharon Shannon. They would all come down for fun not to be paid, more of a musician getaway down there,” said Anna

When she is not performing, Anna runs her own business.

Anna opened Aranna Hair in Quinten's Way, Nenagh, last May.

The salon is a luxury hair salon and extensions studio.

Anna said the salon is doing well, and the local people have been very supportive.

“The local people around Nenagh and Tipp have just been so supportive. I actually can’t get over it. We have been going full pelt since we opened,” said Anna.

Anna said she would like to do more TV in the future, but for now, she is focusing on her new business.