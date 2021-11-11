Miller Shield to be restored as Bonnar looks for talent

Tipperary senior hurling manager Colm Bonnar is restoring the MIller Shield divisional competition in his search for players for his first year in charge.
Some 80 players from all four divisions will face off over three consecutive weekends which will throw-in from the 20th of November with all games open to the public.
Bonnar has been vocal in his assertions that he will scour the length and breath of the county when looking to assemble his panel and this idea should garner great interest from the Tipperary hurling supporters.
Management teams from the divisions have been assembled and will have the job of putting out hurlers with potential to make the step up for Tipperary, while also looking to gain some divisional pride too.
Venues have yet to decided while all divisions will wear the colours of their divisional champions.
Mid Tipperary Management: Eamonn Corcoran (JK Brackens), Noel Morris (Loughmore Castleiney), Gary Mernagh (Thurles Sarsfields).
South Tipperary Management: Kenneth Browne (Killenaule), Sean O'Regan (Mullinahone), Brendan Cagney (St Marys).
North Tipperary Management: Willie Ryan (Toomevara), Seamus Hennessy (Kilruane).
West Tipperary Management: Brendan Bonnar (Cashel), Will Ryan (Clonoulty), Brian Leamy (Golden) Ger O'Neill (Cappawhite).
