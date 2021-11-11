Search

11/11/2021

Tributes paid to late Fr Michael Sheedy for his work in Nenagh

The late Fr Michael Sheedy

tipperary star reporter

news@tipperarylive.ie

Former Nenagh curate Fr Michael Sheedy, who has died, was was very active in his ministry until his sad and sudden death last week.

Fr Michael was a native of Cooraclare parish and was a priest of the Diocese of Killaloe for 56 years and served for 17 years in Nenagh where he was much loved and sorely missed by young people on his transfer to Kirush.

His many qualities of kindness, gentleness, humility, genuiness, good humour have been expressed with great regret at his passing. He was a man with a passion for his priestly ministry and a guiding light to all who came in contact with him.

Sport and community development were among his special interests and he had a wonderful way of connecting with young people.

He was very involved with basket ball in St Mary’s Secondary School and he introduced The Young Christian Student to the senior students in the three post-primary schools In Nenagh.
He was a friend to all of them in the best of times and the worst of times. Later he brought young people to Taize.

He has left a great legacy to many people in the wonderful memories they have of him and his example as a minister of the Gospel.

Ní bheidh a leithéad ann arís.

May the Lord take him into his Home of light, love and peace.

Fr Sheedy studied in St Patrick’s College, Maynooth. He was ordained in Cooraclare on Trinity Sunday, June 13, 1965.

His first appointment was to the temporary mission in the diocese of Dromore.

In July 1968 he was appointed to the emigrant apostolate in Birmingham, England.

In 1971 he completed a course in youth ministry.

In July 1972 he was appointed as curate in Nenagh and as assistant director of youth work in the diocese.

In July 1989 he was appointed curate in Kilrush.

In November 1994 he was appointed Vicar Forane.

On January 1, 1995 he was appointed parish priest of Kilrush and vicar-general of the Diocese of Killaloe.

His final appointment took place in July 2019 when he became AP in the Inis Cathaigh Pastoral Area.

He was a member of a family of 12 and has a brother a priest in Florida.


- Sr Patricia Greene

