Nenagh Éire Óg take on Clonakenny in mid football county semi-final

Junior B Football: We play mid champions,Clonakenny, in the Co semi-final of the Junior B Football next weekend. This game is fixed for next Sunday at 12.30 in the Ragg.

U21A Hurling: The North U21 championship is due to start the weekend after next. There are six teams in the U21A championship and the draw for this will take place during the week.

Tipperary Draw: Congratulations to John Moylan, Rathnaleen who won €1,000 in the Tipperary Draw which took place last Friday night. The next draw will be held on Fri 3rd Dec.

Lotto: Last Monday night’s lotto draw was €7,600. To be in with a chance to win please play our lotto online on the club website.

Under 9: Our Under 9 boys wrapped up their 2021 hurling and football season last Saturday with a fun filled morning in Adventure World Nenagh. Sincere thanks to all the coaches and mentors who looked after the boys all year. Thank you also to the Covid Officers without whom ensuring a safe environment for training and matches would not have been possible. Best wishes to the boys moving up to U11, we're looking forward to the new boys progressing up from Under 7.

Under 11: Our under 11s travelled to Na Piarsaigh in Limerick to play in the Conal O'Cahalane tournament. Na Piarsaigh, Clooney Quin, Clonlara and Nenagh Éire Óg took part on the day. Thanks to all the families for coming along to support the boys. A great day was had by all the boys who were treated brilliantly by the host club. Two teams took part and both played 4 games each. Na Piarsaigh were the winners on the day.