12/11/2021

Weekend club GAA fixtures

County Tipperary

13-11-2021 (Sat)

FBD Insurance County Junior A Championship Final - Holycross Ballycahill V Skeheenarinky in Golden 12.30

FBD Insurance Seamus O Riain Relegation Final - Lorrha/Dorrha V Burgess in Nenagh 1.30

FBD Insurance JBH Championship Semi-Final - Kiladangan V JK Brackens in Moneygall 2.00

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship Final - Kilsheelan Kilcash V Moyne Templetuohy in Littleton 2.15

FBD Insurance U/19 A Football Championship Semi-Final - Clonmel Commercials V Arravale Rovers in Bansha 2.00


14-11-2021 (Sun)

FBD Insurance JBH Championship Semi-Final - Clerihan V Clonoulty/Rossmore in New Inn 11.30

FBD Insurance U/19 A Football Championship Semi-Final - Ballina V JK Brackens in Dolla 11.30

FBD Insurance JBF Championship Semi-Final - Nenagh Éire Óg V Clonakenny in The Ragg 12.30

FBD Insurance Seamus O Riain Championship Final - Killenaule V Templederry Kenyons in Semple Stadium 1.00

FBD Insurance Dan Breen County Hurling Championship Final - Thurles Sarsfields V Loughmore Castleiney in Semple Stadium 3.15

Mid Tipperary

13-11-2021 (Sat)

Horse & Jockey Kia U21 B Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals - Upperchurch Drombane V Thurles Sarsfields in Drombane 3.00

14-11-2021 (Sun)

Gortnahoe Glengoole V Boherlahan Dualla in Gortnahoe 11.00

South Tipperary

10-11-2021 (Wed)

JBF Championship Semi-Finals - Carrick Davins V St Patrick's in Newcastle 8.00

Grangemockler Ballyneale V Fethard in Duneske Sports Complex, Cahir 8.15

West Tipperary

13-11-2021 (Sat)

U21 Football Championship Quarter-Final Éire Og/Sean Treacys V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Clonoulty 2.00

